Hamas says Gaza ceasefire talks 'intensified in recent hours'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-06-2025 | 05:36
High views
Hamas says Gaza ceasefire talks 'intensified in recent hours'

A senior Hamas official told AFP Wednesday that talks for a Gaza ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group "intensified in recent hours" with mediator countries.

"Our communications with the brother mediators in Egypt and Qatar have not stopped and have intensified in recent hours," Taher al-Nunu said, adding that the group had "not yet received any new proposals" to bring an end to the war now in its 21st month.

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Ceasefire

Talks

Israel

US

