OEIL: Absence of accountability led to further collapse in all sectors of Lebanese state

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon said on Friday that the absence of accountability has led to further collapse in all sectors of the Lebanese state, causing complete paralysis in the institutions.

It considered that "what happened after the end of the term of the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, is suspicious. The man who truly deserves two arrest warrants, and during his days, the major collapse occurred, billions were transferred abroad, and he is accused of money laundering, illegal enrichment, forgery, and using counterfeit, and everyone, including the judiciary and the Lebanese media, seems to have forgotten about it as if it were a passed stage."

The Observatory questioned, "Is it reasonable to close the chapter of 30 years in the Central Bank of Lebanon without knowing what happened there?"

It emphasized that "it is the right of the Lebanese to know what led them to this point and who stole the earnings of their lives," stating, "It is not permissible to continue in this manner in the Lebanese state, closing files under the pretext of forgiving the past. Where is the investigation into the Beirut port explosion? What has the investigation into the case of Riad Salameh concluded? What about the forensic audit?"

It stressed that "the Lebanese judiciary has a role that it must play for the benefit of the Lebanese people, but it does not seem, until now, that it is fulfilling it."