Moawad meets US Ambassador Shea, urges presidential election

The head of the Independence Movement, Deputy Michel Moawad, met on Friday with the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, whereby he emphasized the "necessity of electing a new president, away from the logic of dominance and obstruction, a president capable of restoring governance to the constitution, sovereignty to the state, and regularity to institutions.



He also underlined the need for "implementing international decisions, demarcating borders, lifting Lebanon's isolation, and reclaiming its leading role in the Arab and international arena, and undertaking the structural reforms required to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund that safeguards depositors' rights and enhances economic growth."



During their meeting, Moawad stressed the "need to avoid two extremes in this sensitive issue: first, the racist discourse against refugees, and second, leaving things as they are, which constitutes a significant burden on the economy and a serious threat to Lebanese security."



Additionally, Moawad urged the Lebanese government to "take the necessary steps and decisions to address this vital issue practically and effectively instead of hiding behind empty populist slogans."



Moreover, he urged the international community "to assume responsibilities and adopt different approaches to prevent Lebanon from sinking under the inevitable catastrophe of displacement, for which everyone will pay the price."



They then discussed the development and social projects the Rene Moawad Foundation implemented in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other international donor organizations.



Furthermore, they tackled ways to enhance and develop this partnership to stand by the Lebanese people in the face of the unprecedented economic and social collapse.