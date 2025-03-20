US citizen Glezmann freed by Taliban, returning to US, source says

The Taliban on Thursday freed an American citizen who had been detained in Afghanistan for more than two years, following talks between U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler and Taliban officials in Kabul, a source briefed on the release told Reuters.



The source said that George Glezmann, detained in 2022 while visiting Kabul as a tourist, left Afghanistan on a Qatari aircraft on Thursday evening bound for Qatar.



The source added that Glezmann and Boehler are expected to travel to the United States.



Reuters