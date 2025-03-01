Norway plans to raise financial support for Ukraine, PM says

01-03-2025 | 06:04
Norway plans to raise financial support for Ukraine, PM says
Norway plans to raise financial support for Ukraine, PM says

The Norwegian government will soon ask that parliament increase its financial backing for Ukraine, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told public broadcaster NRK on Saturday.

"I can say today that we will go back to parliament shortly with a proposal to increase the support," Stoere told NRK.

Stoere will meet with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in London on Sunday.

Reuters

