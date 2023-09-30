Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions

Lebanon News
2023-09-30 | 02:12
High views
Lebanon's Environment Minister warns of escalating fire danger in multiple Lebanese regions

Caretaker Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin, warned of the danger of fires, writing on the X platform that there is a significant increase in the fire danger index, especially in the regions of Akkar, Dennieh, Koura, Zgharta, North Bekaa, West Bekaa, Rashaya, Bint Jbeil, and Hasbaya.

He stated that the dry weather and decreased humidity levels make the situation conducive to an increased risk of fires and the possibility of rapid fire spread, as witnessed on Friday in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Dennieh, Akkar, Hasbaya, and other areas.

He suggested some essential steps and guidelines that citizens should consider to prevent fires, which are:

-Do not light fires outdoors for any reason, including burning agricultural waste and dry grass.
-Dispose of cigarettes, charcoal, or other flammable materials responsibly, cleanly, and safely.
-Immediately report any smoke or fire to the civil defense and relevant authorities.
 

