The caretaker Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamie highlighted the importance of developing and modernizing Lebanon's ports and transport sectors, especially in light of the global transport corridor redesign.



During his meeting with Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov at the ministry, the minister explained that the world is witnessing rapid political and geopolitical changes and strides in the transport sector, particularly on the land and sea fronts.



Therefore, Lebanon must be at the heart of these developments, not on the sidelines.



He emphasized the need to utilize Lebanon's unique geographical location as an appealing factor.



In return, Rudakov shared with Minister Hamie his strategic view of the ongoing redesign of global transport corridors, emphasizing that "these corridors must be given the necessary importance to safeguard the interests of countries, including Russia and Lebanon."