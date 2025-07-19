News
PM Salam dismisses claims of Hezbollah handing weapons to Israel
Lebanon News
19-07-2025 | 01:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Salam dismisses claims of Hezbollah handing weapons to Israel
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam responded to remarks made by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, who said the group would not hand over its weapons to Israel.
In an interview with Al Jadeed TV, Salam denied that there was ever any discussion about Hezbollah surrendering its weapons to Israel.
He said the party’s recent vote of confidence in the government during the latest parliamentary session indicates its acceptance of handing over its weapons to the Lebanese Army, in line with the ministerial statement affirming the exclusive right of the state to bear arms.
Salam also stressed that no party in Lebanon wants a civil war, and no one has the power to threaten or return to such a conflict.
He added that the Lebanese government will convene to adopt and implement a plan to ensure exclusive state control over arms once the details of that plan are finalized.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Weapons
Hezbollah
Israel
