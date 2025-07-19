PM Salam dismisses claims of Hezbollah handing weapons to Israel

Lebanon News
19-07-2025 | 01:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam dismisses claims of Hezbollah handing weapons to Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam dismisses claims of Hezbollah handing weapons to Israel

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam responded to remarks made by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, who said the group would not hand over its weapons to Israel.

In an interview with Al Jadeed TV, Salam denied that there was ever any discussion about Hezbollah surrendering its weapons to Israel. 

He said the party’s recent vote of confidence in the government during the latest parliamentary session indicates its acceptance of handing over its weapons to the Lebanese Army, in line with the ministerial statement affirming the exclusive right of the state to bear arms.

Salam also stressed that no party in Lebanon wants a civil war, and no one has the power to threaten or return to such a conflict. 

He added that the Lebanese government will convene to adopt and implement a plan to ensure exclusive state control over arms once the details of that plan are finalized.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Weapons

Hezbollah

Israel

Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-02

PM Salam: No deviation from ministerial policy statement, doors open to Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-26

Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Walid Jumblatt urges an end to incitement in Lebanon, calls for ceasefire in Syria's Sweida

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-04

WHO: Nasser hospital in Gaza has become a 'massive trauma ward'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
World News
2025-06-18

US Senate Democratic Leader requests briefing on Iran-Israel situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-01

Lebanon announces school holiday for Eid al-Adha from June 6 to 9

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Walid Jumblatt urges ceasefire in Sweida, warns Israeli interference fuels sectarian strife

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Walid Jumblatt urges an end to incitement in Lebanon, calls for ceasefire in Syria's Sweida

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More