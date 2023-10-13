Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

On Friday October 13, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 57,000 each and that of diesel decreased by LBP 21,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,658,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,696,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,719,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 974,000