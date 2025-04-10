MP Hassan Fadlallah denies allegations of arms smuggling through Beirut port

MP Hassan Fadlallah denied allegations about arms smuggling through the Port of Beirut and called on the competent judiciary to take the necessary legal action against "those spreading these lies."



He further noted the government bears responsibility for making any official effort to stop Israeli attacks, adding that it must abide by its ministerial statement.



In recent remarks, he stressed the need for a key item on the government's agenda: stopping the violation of Lebanese sovereignty, calling it a national priority.



He added that serious discussions should focus on the facts surrounding the Israeli attacks and how to confront them through a national strategy and dialogue among "those who care about the country."



He also said the Israeli army committed war crimes against unarmed civilians in full view of the ceasefire monitoring committee, the United Nations, and the Lebanese state.



Fadlallah warned that some are working to undermine Lebanon's foundations as a country of diversity and partnership, and are "deliberately targeting the unity of its state institutions."