Lebanese Army receives soldier Ziad Shibli after delayed release by Israel

Lebanon News
13-03-2025 | 04:23
High views
Lebanese Army receives soldier Ziad Shibli after delayed release by Israel
0min
Lebanese Army receives soldier Ziad Shibli after delayed release by Israel

The Lebanese Army took custody of soldier Ziad Shibli at the Naqoura crossing on Thursday following a delay in his release. Shibli, the fifth detainee to be freed, had been held by the Israeli army since March 9.  

Shibli sustained gunshot wounds during his arrest in the Bastara farm area and is being transferred to a hospital for further medical treatment. 

