LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela

2023-10-13 | 13:33
LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela
LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela

According to sources from LBCI, Israel has reportedly targeted the Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas, Kfarkela, using two missiles. The details and extent of the damage are yet to be confirmed.

