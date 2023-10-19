UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon

2023-10-19
UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon
2min
UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon

Amid the ongoing tensions, the British Embassy in Beirut advised via the X platform "against all travel to Lebanon" on Thursday.

It added: "If already in Lebanon, we encourage British nationals to leave now while commercial options remain available."


Meanwhile, the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong, stated, "The Australian Government has serious concerns over the security situation in Lebanon."

Wong continued that they upgraded Australia's travel advice for Lebanon to "Do Not Travel," meaning, "If you are an Australian in Lebanon, you should consider leaving now, if it is safe to do so."

 

