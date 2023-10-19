UK, Australia issue travel warnings for Lebanon

🔴LEBANON TRAVEL ADVICE🔴



Advice is now against all travel to Lebanon.



If already in 🇱🇧 we encourage British nationals to leave now while commercial options remain available.



🔹 Latest travel alerts: https://t.co/Y61Bwsknnj



🔹Register Your Presence: https://t.co/R5VTJuaIWo https://t.co/KM8vtdNXPL pic.twitter.com/Drm6vZy5Re — UK in Lebanon 🇬🇧🇱🇧 (@ukinlebanon) October 19, 2023

The Australian Government has serious concerns over the security situation in Lebanon.



Today, we have upgraded Australia's travel advice for Lebanon to Do Not Travel.



This means, if you are an Australian in Lebanon, you should consider leaving now, if it is safe to do so. — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) October 19, 2023

