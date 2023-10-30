Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar briefed Prime Minister Najib Mikati on his "Gulf tour, which included Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, and his participation in the Future Investment Initiative held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."



Nassar noted, "We are facing an unprecedented crisis regarding the events in Gaza."



He also revealed that there will be a Cabinet meeting this week, during which they will discuss various topics, including the decisions made in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia related to Lebanon's participation in development projects happening there."



"Lebanon is expected to play an important role in these projects in the future," he added.



He emphasized that despite everything, "all ministers should take action, and each minister should act within their ministry to seek out opportunities and positive, sustainable initiatives for Lebanon and the Lebanese people, especially in Arab countries."