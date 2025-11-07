Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Middle East News
07-11-2025 | 01:59
High views
Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Iran strongly condemned on Friday what it called "savage" Israeli attacks on Lebanon after its arch-foe hit targets belonging to Hezbollah a day earlier.

In a statement, the Iranian foreign ministry urged "the United Nations, the international community and regional countries to confront the warmongering" of Israel while offering "condolences on the martyrdom of Lebanese citizens during the savage attacks."

AFP

