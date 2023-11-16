Sources to LBCI: Prime Minister requests postponement of debate on Army Commander's retirement, awaiting further deliberation

Lebanon News
2023-11-16 | 04:36
High views
Sources to LBCI: Prime Minister requests postponement of debate on Army Commander&#39;s retirement, awaiting further deliberation
0min
Sources to LBCI: Prime Minister requests postponement of debate on Army Commander's retirement, awaiting further deliberation

According to LBCI sources, the Prime Minister has requested a delay in the discussion regarding the postponement of the retirement of the army commander, pending more thorough examination, especially concerning the legal study being prepared by the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Army Commander

Retirement

Mikati: The scenes of bloodshed and killing will not silence the truth
The government faces two options
