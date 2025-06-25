Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-06-2025 | 00:22
Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says
0min
Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says

The Israeli military said seven personnel, an officer and six soldiers, were killed in fighting in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, a soldier was severely wounded also in southern Gaza, the military added in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Red Cross says fifth ICRC colleague killed in Gaza
LBCI Previous

