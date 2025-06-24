Israel says lifting domestic restrictions linked to Iran war

Israel's military said Tuesday it was lifting restrictions on public gatherings, workplaces and education resulting from the war with Iran after a ceasefire brought a fragile end to 12 days of conflict.



"Following the situational assessment and the approval of Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, it was determined that as of today (Tuesday), at 20:00... all areas of the country will shift to full activity without restriction," the military said in a statement, adding that the guidelines will be effective until Thursday evening.





AFP