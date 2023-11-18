Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil

Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, stated that MP Gebran Bassil wants to eliminate Army Commander General Joseph Aoun for two reasons.



Firstly, Geagea said that Aoun successfully built the military institution, preventing interference, especially in terms of formations.



He managed it properly, with no political dispute between the two men, as Aoun avoids involvement in political affairs and has never expressed political positions.



Secondly, Bassil fears that Aoun, being influential among “Aoun’s supporters,” could become a strong competitor if he continues in his position or takes on another role in the future.



Geagea made these remarks during a meeting at the party’s headquarters in Maarab with students from the “Sagesse” and “Sainte Famille” universities following their victory in the student elections.



He emphasized that Bassil contradicts himself on many issues today, deviating from his previously strict positions.



Geagea noted that Bassil once openly declared that no appointments should be made in the absence of the president. However, when it came to Joseph Aoun, he advocated for appointments.



Bassil also claimed to preserve the president’s powers and opposed the formation of the government amid a vacuum, especially as it is a caretaker government. Still, now he seeks both the government’s meetings and appointments.



Geagea criticized Bassil’s changing stances, stating that Bassil ignored all his previous positions and principles for the love of power and self-interest. He questioned how the country could be built with such mentalities.



In addition, Geagea emphasized that, despite the challenging situations in Lebanon, Palestine, and Gaza, Bassil’s primary concern today is removing Joseph Aoun from the army leadership.



In these challenging times, with many vacant positions in the country, Geagea highlighted that the focus should be on preserving the stability provided by Aoun’s leadership in the army.