Minister Salam and Qatari Finance Minister forge economic alliances

Lebanon News
2023-11-20 | 03:22
Minister Salam and Qatari Finance Minister forge economic alliances
Minister Salam and Qatari Finance Minister forge economic alliances

Amin Salam, the Caretaker Minister of Economy, discussed various topics related to common interests with the Qatari Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, in Doha. 

The discussions focused on financial and economic matters and measures aimed at expanding these joint activities.

This comes as part of Salam's official four-day tour in Doha.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Qatar

Amin Salam

Economy

