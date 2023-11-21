News
Al-Mayadeen mourns correspondent Farah Omar, photographer Rabih Maamari targeted by Israel
Lebanon News
2023-11-21 | 05:23
Al-Mayadeen mourns correspondent Farah Omar, photographer Rabih Maamari targeted by Israel
Al-Mayadeen has mourned correspondent Farah Omar and photographer Rabih Maamari, who were martyred as a result of direct Israeli targeting.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
South
Journalist
Correspondent
Photographer
Israel
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: We need clear political decision not to leave vacuum in army leadership
Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:38
Lebanon Press Club denounces Israeli crime against journalists Farah Omar, Rabih Maamari
Lebanon News
07:38
Lebanon Press Club denounces Israeli crime against journalists Farah Omar, Rabih Maamari
Middle East News
07:38
A drone targets a vehicle belonging to Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces west of Baghdad
Middle East News
07:38
A drone targets a vehicle belonging to Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces west of Baghdad
Lebanon News
07:23
French authorities deliver three tons of medical aid to the Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
07:23
French authorities deliver three tons of medical aid to the Lebanese Army
Middle East News
07:05
Qatar: Hamas hostage negotiations reaches closest point to an agreement
Middle East News
07:05
Qatar: Hamas hostage negotiations reaches closest point to an agreement
