Hezbollah condemns 'heinous zionist aggression' on Al-Mayadeen team

2023-11-21 | 06:21
Hezbollah condemns 'heinous zionist aggression' on Al-Mayadeen team

The Hezbollah media relations stated in a press release that the Al-Mayadeen channel is once again subjected to a "heinous Zionist aggression."

It said: "Following the decisions taken by the enemy's government to arbitrarily tighten restrictions on the channel within the occupied Palestinian territories, the occupation forces committed a treacherous crime that led to the martyrdom of our dear colleagues, correspondent Farah Omar and photographer Rabih Maamari."

"This crime, along with the previous assassination of journalist martyr Issam Abdallah and the shooting at the media convoy in Yaroun, as well as the ongoing killing operations against dozens of journalists in Gaza and the destruction of their offices by the occupation forces, highlights the importance of the role played by media outlets in exposing the terrorist practices of the enemy and revealing its horrifying crimes against civilians, especially in the Gaza Strip," it added.

The media relations went on to say that the continued targeting of journalists through direct attacks "demonstrates the extent of the enemy's concern about the significant, essential, and central role played by the media."

Despite the enemy's efforts and sacrifices, these media outlets have successfully shifted public opinion in favor of the "oppressed Palestinian people against the murderous and criminal Israeli enemy," it concluded.
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Israel

Targeting

Lebanon

South

Attack

Aggression

Al-Mayadeen

Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing those inside
Final message: Al-Mayadeen airs colleague Farah Omar's last words before Israeli strike
