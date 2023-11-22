EU marks 80th Independence Day calling for decisive leadership in Lebanon amid regional challenges

On Lebanon's 80th Independence Day, the Delegation of the European Union urged all stakeholders to show restraint to avoid further escalation amid regional conflicts.



Expressing support to Lebanon and the Lebanese people in a joint statement with the Embassies of the EU Member States to Lebanon, it said that this year's Independence Day is taking place in difficult regional contexts.



The statements urged, "in this period of uncertainty," Lebanon's decision-makers "to set aside their differences and take long overdue decisions" by electing a President, forming a fully functioning Government, and implementing the necessary reforms.



"More than ever, decisive leadership is needed. The EU firmly stands by Lebanon and its citizens in their aspirations for a brighter future. The time to act is now," it concluded.