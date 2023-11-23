News
Salam opens Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar: We desperately need a positive window in these circumstances
Lebanon News
2023-11-23 | 13:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Salam opens Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar: We desperately need a positive window in these circumstances
On Thursday, the caretaker Economy and Trade Minister, Amin Salam, officially opened the Lebanese pavilion at "Expo Qatar" in the Qatari capital, Doha.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Qatar's Minister of Municipality, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, and Badr Al-Dafa, the General Commissioner of Expo Doha 2023, as well as Lebanon's Ambassador to Qatar, Farah Berri, and the General Commissioner of the Lebanese Pavilion, Dr. Mohammad Abou Haidar.
Following the opening, Salam, accompanied by officials from the Lebanese Pavilion and a delegation of business leaders, welcomed visitors from various Arab and foreign nationalities attending the exhibition.
The event provided an opportunity for close exchanges and discussions with Lebanese expatriates and Arab and foreign businessmen, focusing on topics and issues relevant to Lebanon and its citizens.
Salam expressed his gratitude and thanked the State of Qatar, its Amir, and its people for their "support and sponsorship in presenting the Lebanese Pavilion at Expo Doha."
Salam remarked, "Thank you, Qatar, for giving Lebanese producers and the Lebanese people, whether farmers, industrialists, or innovators, the opportunity to showcase their best globally among more than 80 countries. In these circumstances, we are in dire need of a positive window, and with your support, we are here."
Salam told the General Commissioner of Expo Doha that "the opening of the Lebanese Pavilion was one of the most successful and prestigious events at Expo Doha."
Amin Salam
Lebanese
Pavilion
Expo Qatar
Positive
Circumstances
