Salam opens Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar: We desperately need a positive window in these circumstances

Lebanon News
2023-11-23 | 13:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Salam opens Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar: We desperately need a positive window in these circumstances
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Salam opens Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar: We desperately need a positive window in these circumstances

On Thursday, the caretaker Economy and Trade Minister, Amin Salam, officially opened the Lebanese pavilion at "Expo Qatar" in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Qatar's Minister of Municipality, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, and Badr Al-Dafa, the General Commissioner of Expo Doha 2023, as well as Lebanon's Ambassador to Qatar, Farah Berri, and the General Commissioner of the Lebanese Pavilion, Dr. Mohammad Abou Haidar.

Following the opening, Salam, accompanied by officials from the Lebanese Pavilion and a delegation of business leaders, welcomed visitors from various Arab and foreign nationalities attending the exhibition.

The event provided an opportunity for close exchanges and discussions with Lebanese expatriates and Arab and foreign businessmen, focusing on topics and issues relevant to Lebanon and its citizens.

Salam expressed his gratitude and thanked the State of Qatar, its Amir, and its people for their "support and sponsorship in presenting the Lebanese Pavilion at Expo Doha."

Salam remarked, "Thank you, Qatar, for giving Lebanese producers and the Lebanese people, whether farmers, industrialists, or innovators, the opportunity to showcase their best globally among more than 80 countries. In these circumstances, we are in dire need of a positive window, and with your support, we are here."

Salam told the General Commissioner of Expo Doha that "the opening of the Lebanese Pavilion was one of the most successful and prestigious events at Expo Doha."

Lebanon News

Amin Salam

Lebanese

Pavilion

Expo Qatar

Positive

Circumstances

LBCI Next
Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons
Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

UNIFIL's 'passivity' criticized: Lebanese religious leaders call for united 'front' amid regional developments

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

Biden urges importance of maintaining calm along Lebanese border as well as in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-22

Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

Abdollahian: We are in Beirut to hold discussions with Lebanese authorities on how to achieve maximum regional security

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-04

Secretary Blinken Stresses Importance of Preventing Conflict Escalation and Electing President in Meeting with Caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-12

French Envoy Le Drian Facilitating Dialogue in Lebanese Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-26

Le Drian meets with MP Karameh

LBCI
Middle East News
14:32

PRCS: It took Al-Shifa evacuation convoy almost a full day to reach south Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed

LBCI
Middle East News
04:12

Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More