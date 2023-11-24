News
Lazaro: Any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences
Lebanon News
2023-11-24 | 04:59
Lazaro: Any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences
The head of the UNIFIL mission and its Force Commander, General Aroldo Lázaro, expressed concern over the continuous and intense exchange of gunfire along the Blue Line, which has resulted in loss of life, significant damage, and disrupted the lives of many.
In a statement, he said, 'As peacekeepers, we urge those engaged in the gunfire along the Blue Line to cease this cycle of violence,' noting that 'any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences.'
He emphasized “the parties to reaffirm once again their commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the cessation of hostilities, while seeking long-term solutions to address the underlying causes of the conflict.”
Lebanon News
Lazaro
Lebanon
South Lebanon
UNIFIL
Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
UNIFIL commits to restoring stability in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
UNIFIL commits to restoring stability in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Major General Aroldo Lázaro: UNIFIL's commitment to defusing tensions in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Major General Aroldo Lázaro: UNIFIL's commitment to defusing tensions in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed
Press Highlights
2023-11-22
Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?
Press Highlights
2023-11-22
Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?
Recommended For You
Middle East News
08:48
Amin Salam in Doha to discuss municipal twinning project between the two countries
Middle East News
08:48
Amin Salam in Doha to discuss municipal twinning project between the two countries
Lebanon News
07:19
Quiet in southern Lebanon since the beginning of Gaza's truce
Lebanon News
07:19
Quiet in southern Lebanon since the beginning of Gaza's truce
Lebanon News
05:58
Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war
Lebanon News
05:58
Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war
Lebanon News
02:45
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Lebanon News
02:45
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
2023-11-23
LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting
Lebanon News
2023-11-23
LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting
Lebanon News
02:45
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Lebanon News
02:45
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04
TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens
Middle East News
00:57
A four-day truce between Hamas and Israel begins
Middle East News
00:57
A four-day truce between Hamas and Israel begins
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment
Middle East News
14:22
Israeli army spokesperson: We will strongly respond to rocket launches from Southern Lebanon, and anything could happen at any moment
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed
Lebanon News
10:32
LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:32
LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Gaza through their lenses: Palestinian journalists Plestia Alaqad and Motaz Azaiza's resilience and impactful narratives
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Gaza through their lenses: Palestinian journalists Plestia Alaqad and Motaz Azaiza's resilience and impactful narratives
Middle East News
12:07
Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman: We call for an escalation of the confrontation in all parts of the West Bank and all resistance fronts
Middle East News
12:07
Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman: We call for an escalation of the confrontation in all parts of the West Bank and all resistance fronts
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Last-minute adjustments: Israeli public uneasy as Hamas-Israel prisoner swap faces hurdles
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Last-minute adjustments: Israeli public uneasy as Hamas-Israel prisoner swap faces hurdles
Middle East News
13:03
Israeli Defense Minister: We will resume fighting after the ceasefire
Middle East News
13:03
Israeli Defense Minister: We will resume fighting after the ceasefire
Middle East News
11:50
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt is a red line
Middle East News
11:50
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt is a red line
