Lazaro: Any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences

2023-11-24 | 04:59
Lazaro: Any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences
Lazaro: Any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences

The head of the UNIFIL mission and its Force Commander, General Aroldo Lázaro, expressed concern over the continuous and intense exchange of gunfire along the Blue Line, which has resulted in loss of life, significant damage, and disrupted the lives of many.
In a statement, he said, 'As peacekeepers, we urge those engaged in the gunfire along the Blue Line to cease this cycle of violence,' noting that 'any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences.'
He emphasized “the parties to reaffirm once again their commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the cessation of hostilities, while seeking long-term solutions to address the underlying causes of the conflict.”

