Hezbollah initiates compensation for victims of Israeli 'aggression,' says MP Fadlallah

Lebanon News
2023-11-27 | 07:16
High views
Hezbollah initiates compensation for victims of Israeli 'aggression,' says MP Fadlallah
Hezbollah initiates compensation for victims of Israeli 'aggression,' says MP Fadlallah

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, called for the cessation of war and "aggression."

He expressed the hope that the ceasefire would last and that the war would stop.

He said: "If this aggression continues, our position is determined on the ground."

Fadlallah announced that "Hezbollah has started paying compensation directly to those affected by the Israeli aggression on the border villages."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Loyalty To The Resistance

MP Hassan Fadlallah

War

Gaza

Hezbollah

Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
UN Special Coordinator stresses importance of implementing Resolution 1701 in Meeting with Lebanon's PM
