Hezbollah initiates compensation for victims of Israeli 'aggression,' says MP Fadlallah

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, called for the cessation of war and "aggression."



He expressed the hope that the ceasefire would last and that the war would stop.



He said: "If this aggression continues, our position is determined on the ground."



Fadlallah announced that "Hezbollah has started paying compensation directly to those affected by the Israeli aggression on the border villages."