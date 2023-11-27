News
Hezbollah initiates compensation for victims of Israeli 'aggression,' says MP Fadlallah
Lebanon News
2023-11-27 | 07:16
High views
0
min
Hezbollah initiates compensation for victims of Israeli 'aggression,' says MP Fadlallah
Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, called for the cessation of war and "aggression."
He expressed the hope that the ceasefire would last and that the war would stop.
He said: "If this aggression continues, our position is determined on the ground."
Fadlallah announced that "Hezbollah has started paying compensation directly to those affected by the Israeli aggression on the border villages."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Loyalty To The Resistance
MP Hassan Fadlallah
War
Gaza
Hezbollah
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
UN Special Coordinator stresses importance of implementing Resolution 1701 in Meeting with Lebanon's PM
0
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
0
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
0
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
0
US stresses stability in Lebanon, rejects its involvement in Gaza war
US stresses stability in Lebanon, rejects its involvement in Gaza war
0
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
0
UN Special Coordinator stresses importance of implementing Resolution 1701 in Meeting with Lebanon's PM
UN Special Coordinator stresses importance of implementing Resolution 1701 in Meeting with Lebanon's PM
0
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
0
Mikati to Al-Joumhouria: Lebanon relies on friendly countries' efforts to restore calm in the south
Mikati to Al-Joumhouria: Lebanon relies on friendly countries' efforts to restore calm in the south
0
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
0
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
0
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons
0
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital (al-Roum) in Ashrafieh urgently needs to A+ blood, to donate please call: 70/173227
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital (al-Roum) in Ashrafieh urgently needs to A+ blood, to donate please call: 70/173227
0
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability
2
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
French Envoy Le Drian's mission: Rebuilding trust in a shifting Lebanese landscape
3
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
4
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
Hamas agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel
5
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
Abou Faour: The solution lies in extending the army commander's term; the next president must be 'consensual'
6
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
7
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
Osama Hamdan: If we find more captives, there will be a day of calm for every ten of them
8
Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas
Israel proposes 'option' to extend truce with Hamas
