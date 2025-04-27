Syria's Sharaa rejects Kurdish demands for decentralization

Middle East News
27-04-2025 | 14:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria&#39;s Sharaa rejects Kurdish demands for decentralization
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Syria's Sharaa rejects Kurdish demands for decentralization

Syria's Islamist leaders said on Sunday that Kurdish demands for the country to adopt a decentralized system of government in a post-Assad political order posed a threat to national unity.

"We clearly reject any attempt to impose a partition or create separatist cantons under the terms of federalism or self-autonomy without a national consensus," Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa's office said in a statement.

"The unity of Syrian territory and its people is a red line," the statement said.

Rival Syrian Kurdish parties, including the dominant faction in the Kurdish-run northeast, agreed at a meeting in Syria's Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli on Saturday on a common political vision for Syria's Kurdish minority.

A communique at the end of the conference, which was attended by U.S. officials, demanded that a future Syrian constitution should enshrine respect for Kurdish national rights in Syria after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

"A joint Kurdish political vision has been formulated that expresses a collective will and its project for a just solution to the Kurdish issue in Syria as a decentralized democratic state," the pan-Kurdish statement said.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

Kurdish

Demands

Decentralization

LBCI Next
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 25: Media
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-29

Syria's leader al-Sharaa named President for transitional period, state news agency says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-12

Russia's Putin holds phone call with Syria's Sharaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Lebanon's President Aoun congratulates Syria's Sharaa, agrees on border coordination

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Syria's Sharaa to examine defense pact with Turkey's Erdogan: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:40

Israel's Netanyahu calls for 'dismantling' Iran's nuclear infrastructure

LBCI
Middle East News
14:12

Iran's Khamenei orders officials to 'thoroughly investigate' deadly port blast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-25

US lists demands at UN as Syria seeks sanctions relief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-25

MSF: Israeli attacks in South Lebanon have devastating impact on civilians, medical aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26

Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Israel claims airstrike in Beirut targeted Hezbollah missile storage site

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More