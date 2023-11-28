News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Prova
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Lebanon News
2023-11-28 | 03:50
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Lebanon's Parliament's Administration and Justice Committee are about to conclude discussions on a new media law that, if approved, "would severely curtail freedom of expression and press freedom in Lebanon and undermine crucial human rights safeguards," said the Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression in Lebanon.
A statement published by Amnesty International reported that the latest law draft, reviewed by the Coalition members, contains provisions that will suppress freedom of expression and press freedoms.
"It upholds criminal penalties, and in some cases increases prison sentences and fines, for insults and defamation," reported the statement, adding that in recent years, defamation and insult laws have been "weaponized" by the country's authorities to silence human rights activists, journalists, and critics.
The draft law also includes imprisonment for up to three years for insulting "recognized religions."
"It is deeply concerning that the draft law is being privately discussed and hidden from public scrutiny, while the spotlight is fixed on the ongoing Israeli attacks in South Lebanon since October 7—that have led to the tragic killing of at least 14 civilians," the Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression in Lebanon expressed.
If approved in its present form, "this law would be a dangerous setback for freedom of expression in Lebanon in an environment where defamation laws are already being used to harass and intimidate journalists and other individuals who criticize the authorities," it said.
Additionally, the proposed law maintains the criminalization of defamation against heads of state and introduces harsher penalties for defamation against ambassadors and diplomatic missions.
Defamation targeting the Lebanese or foreign president could result in imprisonment between six months and two years and/or fines. The public prosecutor can initiate charges without a formal complaint.
The draft legislation also includes penalties for insulting religions, inciting bigotry, and threatening the state's integrity, with repeat offenders facing double penalties.
However, these measures conflict with international standards protecting freedom of expression, calling for abolishing laws allowing imprisonment for peaceful criticism.
The draft also restricts journalists' rights, allowing only one media syndicate, limiting access to critical information, and imposing fees on media outlets, potentially stifling free speech.
The Coalition urges the Parliament to make discussions in the parliamentary committees public and to ensure that the new media law completes international standards, including by:
- Eliminating articles criminalizing insults, including those targeting heads of state, public institutions, the army, and government officials.
- Replacing criminal sanctions on defamation with civil provisions, ensuring damages are proportionate to actual harm.
- Establishing truth as a complete defense to defamation, especially in matters of public interest, requiring due diligence to ascertain the truth.
- Avoiding granting special protection to public figures, including the president, against defamation or insult, recognizing the public interest in criticism of public figures.
- Criminalizing statements only amounting to incitement to violence or advocacy of discrimination, hostility, or violence, with clear definitions as per international guidelines.
- Removing requirements for licensing journalists and advancing publication authorization, ensuring reasonable, objective, transparent, and nondiscriminatory criteria.
- Appointing members of an independent regulatory body for the media sector based on transparent criteria with civil society participation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Parliament
Administration And Justice Committee
Media
Law
Freedom
Expression
Press
Human Rights
Coalition To Defend Freedom of Expression In Lebanon
Amnesty International
Next
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
Lebanon's Information Minister expresses regret over media handling of Issam Abdallah's death
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
Lebanon's Information Minister expresses regret over media handling of Issam Abdallah's death
0
Middle East News
08:36
Al-Qassam Brigades: We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy adheres to it, and we call on the mediators to pressure the occupation to adhere to all its provisions
Middle East News
08:36
Al-Qassam Brigades: We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy adheres to it, and we call on the mediators to pressure the occupation to adhere to all its provisions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25
International pressure: Gaza becomes a stage for Western media to expose Israel's crimes
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25
International pressure: Gaza becomes a stage for Western media to expose Israel's crimes
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-25
Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns
Press Highlights
2023-11-25
Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:10
Financial directorate officials declare work suspension pending resolution of demands
Lebanon News
09:10
Financial directorate officials declare work suspension pending resolution of demands
0
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
0
Lebanon News
06:35
Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border
Lebanon News
06:35
Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border
0
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-30
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-30
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-11-04
US official says Hamas hostages release requires very significant cessation of conflict
Middle East News
2023-11-04
US official says Hamas hostages release requires very significant cessation of conflict
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-27
UN Special Coordinator stresses importance of implementing Resolution 1701 in Meeting with Lebanon's PM
Lebanon News
2023-11-27
UN Special Coordinator stresses importance of implementing Resolution 1701 in Meeting with Lebanon's PM
0
Lebanon News
03:50
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Lebanon News
03:50
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
Middle East News
10:09
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
2
Middle East News
10:57
UN spokesperson: Gaza-Israel conflict takes appalling toll; praises hostage releases
Middle East News
10:57
UN spokesperson: Gaza-Israel conflict takes appalling toll; praises hostage releases
3
Lebanon News
03:50
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Lebanon News
03:50
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
4
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
5
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
6
Middle East News
10:35
Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension
Middle East News
10:35
Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension
7
Middle East News
05:12
Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war
Middle East News
05:12
Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war
8
Middle East News
11:42
Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days
Middle East News
11:42
Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More