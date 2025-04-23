Germany, France, Britain urge Israel to allow aid into Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-04-2025 | 04:26
High views
The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain jointly called on Israel to adhere to international law by allowing the unhindered passage of humanitarian aid into Gaza, in a statement released on Wednesday.

"Humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool and Palestinian territory must not be reduced nor subjected to any demographic change," the ministers said.

They urged all parties to return to a ceasefire and called on Hamas to immediately release the remaining hostages.

Reuters
 
