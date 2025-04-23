News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany, France, Britain urge Israel to allow aid into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-04-2025 | 04:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany, France, Britain urge Israel to allow aid into Gaza
The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain jointly called on Israel to adhere to international law by allowing the unhindered passage of humanitarian aid into Gaza, in a statement released on Wednesday.
"Humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool and Palestinian territory must not be reduced nor subjected to any demographic change," the ministers said.
They urged all parties to return to a ceasefire and called on Hamas to immediately release the remaining hostages.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Germany
France
Britain
Israel
Gaza
Next
Gaza rescuers say bodies recovered as Israel strikes kill 17
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-22
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-22
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-11
Saudi Arabia calls for 'maximum pressure' on Israel to allow Gaza aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-11
Saudi Arabia calls for 'maximum pressure' on Israel to allow Gaza aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13
Israel says will not allow 'heavy equipment' into Gaza via Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13
Israel says will not allow 'heavy equipment' into Gaza via Rafah
0
World News
2025-03-05
France, UK, Germany demand 'unhindered' access for Gaza aid
World News
2025-03-05
France, UK, Germany demand 'unhindered' access for Gaza aid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Palestinian President Abbas urges Hamas to hand over Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Palestinian President Abbas urges Hamas to hand over Gaza hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39
Gaza rescuers say bodies recovered as Israel strikes kill 17
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39
Gaza rescuers say bodies recovered as Israel strikes kill 17
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-22
Hamas official says delegation heading to Egypt to discuss 'new ideas' for Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-22
Hamas official says delegation heading to Egypt to discuss 'new ideas' for Gaza truce
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:17
Pope Francis's coffin begins procession towards Saint Peter's Basilica
World News
03:17
Pope Francis's coffin begins procession towards Saint Peter's Basilica
0
World News
06:03
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
World News
06:03
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
0
World News
05:20
Zelensky top aide says in London for downgraded Ukraine talks
World News
05:20
Zelensky top aide says in London for downgraded Ukraine talks
0
Middle East News
2025-01-27
Netanyahu plans to meet Trump at White House next week
Middle East News
2025-01-27
Netanyahu plans to meet Trump at White House next week
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:31
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment
Lebanon News
14:31
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
4
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis
6
Sports News
10:18
Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities
Sports News
10:18
Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities
7
World News
06:03
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
World News
06:03
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
8
Lebanon News
03:37
Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers
Lebanon News
03:37
Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More