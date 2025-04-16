Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella SuccarIn steps that further solidify its occupation of Lebanese territory, Israel is attempting to establish a buffer zone along its border. This move aims to secure an enduring security strategy that would shift the balance of power in the region.Israel has not only occupied what is known as the five sites in southern Lebanon but is also working to establish additional military outposts closer to the border.Through a special unit, Israel is intensifying efforts to uproot various types of trees and plants under the guise of "clearing vegetation." This would create a completely exposed area separating Lebanese towns from Israeli land, extending from Ras Naqoura to the Shebaa Farms, according to the army.Alongside the intelligence and surveillance units, Israel has deployed drones to operate around the clock.The commander of the unit overseeing these activities claimed that these measures are being carried out to provide protection to northern Israeli residents, claiming a new approach that differs entirely from past tactics and aims to prevent a repeat of the October 7th incident from Lebanon in the future.Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reassured coalition government ministers, stating that the Israeli army would not only remain in Gaza but would also stay within the security zone, as it has in Lebanon and Syria.