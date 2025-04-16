Israel's expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics

News Bulletin Reports
16-04-2025 | 12:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel's expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
In steps that further solidify its occupation of Lebanese territory, Israel is attempting to establish a buffer zone along its border. This move aims to secure an enduring security strategy that would shift the balance of power in the region.

Israel has not only occupied what is known as the five sites in southern Lebanon but is also working to establish additional military outposts closer to the border. 

Through a special unit, Israel is intensifying efforts to uproot various types of trees and plants under the guise of "clearing vegetation." This would create a completely exposed area separating Lebanese towns from Israeli land, extending from Ras Naqoura to the Shebaa Farms, according to the army.

Alongside the intelligence and surveillance units, Israel has deployed drones to operate around the clock.

The commander of the unit overseeing these activities claimed that these measures are being carried out to provide protection to northern Israeli residents, claiming a new approach that differs entirely from past tactics and aims to prevent a repeat of the October 7th incident from Lebanon in the future.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reassured coalition government ministers, stating that the Israeli army would not only remain in Gaza but would also stay within the security zone, as it has in Lebanon and Syria.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Military

Presence

South Lebanon

Buffer Zone

LBCI Next
President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30

Behind closed doors: Israel expands military presence in Syria, establishes new buffer zone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21

Inside the buffer zone: Israeli military presence and destruction between Kfarkela and Odaisseh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-26

Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

US grants Israel permission for 'long-term' presence in South Lebanon, Israeli officials say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-15

Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Parliamentary committees approve banking secrecy, monetary law amendments with minor changes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-07

The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Israeli drone kills Hezbollah Radwan Force member in south Lebanon,, military claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

MEA's Mohamad El-Hout says new phase for Lebanon brings airport upgrades and push to regulate billboard ads

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Drone strike kills one, injures another on Wadi al-Hujeir road

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Lebanon's banking secrecy law amendments raise concerns of setback, former financial judge tells LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More