Member of Hezbollah's Central Council, Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, emphasized the national duty to work towards thwarting "Israeli objectives in the aggression against Gaza."



He stated that doing so would fortify national interests, constituting a necessity for Lebanon's national security.



Kaouk pointed out that the Israeli side is now in a position of defeat, "incapable of altering any equations or gaining any advantages at the expense of the resistance."



He recalled the 46-day war waged along the Lebanese-Palestinian border, asserting that they militarily defeated Israel and defied the US decision in the region.



According to him, this demonstrates that times have changed and that this is an era of victories. Kaouk considered that the resistance operations in the south left no safe military place along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.



Furthermore, he stated that the resistance operations in Iraq and Syria did not leave any American base secure, and the resistance in Yemen did not provide a safe passage for Israeli ships in the Red Sea.



He emphasized that through integration and cooperation among the resistance in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Palestine, "Israel is now surrounded by fire and failures. With these contributions, achievements, and victories," he stated, "We are shaping the future of the region."