Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Lebanon News
2023-11-28 | 06:53
2
min
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Member of Hezbollah's Central Council, Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, emphasized the national duty to work towards thwarting "Israeli objectives in the aggression against Gaza."
He stated that doing so would fortify national interests, constituting a necessity for Lebanon's national security.
Kaouk pointed out that the Israeli side is now in a position of defeat, "incapable of altering any equations or gaining any advantages at the expense of the resistance."
He recalled the 46-day war waged along the Lebanese-Palestinian border, asserting that they militarily defeated Israel and defied the US decision in the region.
According to him, this demonstrates that times have changed and that this is an era of victories. Kaouk considered that the resistance operations in the south left no safe military place along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
Furthermore, he stated that the resistance operations in Iraq and Syria did not leave any American base secure, and the resistance in Yemen did not provide a safe passage for Israeli ships in the Red Sea.
He emphasized that through integration and cooperation among the resistance in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Palestine, "Israel is now surrounded by fire and failures. With these contributions, achievements, and victories," he stated, "We are shaping the future of the region."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Israel
Gaza
Resistance
Syria
Iraq
Yemen
Palestine
US
Financial directorate officials declare work suspension pending resolution of demands
Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border
Previous
Related Articles
Press Highlights
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
News Bulletin Reports
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
Middle East News
Iran's President accuses US of encouraging Israeli actions in Gaza during meeting with Iraqi PM
Iran's President accuses US of encouraging Israeli actions in Gaza during meeting with Iraqi PM
News Bulletin Reports
From US bases to Israeli targets: Evolution of Iraqi resistance
From US bases to Israeli targets: Evolution of Iraqi resistance
Lebanon News
Financial directorate officials declare work suspension pending resolution of demands
Financial directorate officials declare work suspension pending resolution of demands
Lebanon News
Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border
Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border
Lebanon News
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
News Bulletin Reports
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
Middle East News
US official says Hamas hostages release requires very significant cessation of conflict
US official says Hamas hostages release requires very significant cessation of conflict
Lebanon News
UN Special Coordinator stresses importance of implementing Resolution 1701 in Meeting with Lebanon's PM
UN Special Coordinator stresses importance of implementing Resolution 1701 in Meeting with Lebanon's PM
Lebanon News
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Lebanon News
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Middle East News
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
Israeli Central Bank Governor anticipates prolonged economic impact of war
Middle East News
UN spokesperson: Gaza-Israel conflict takes appalling toll; praises hostage releases
UN spokesperson: Gaza-Israel conflict takes appalling toll; praises hostage releases
Lebanon News
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Lebanon News
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Lebanon News
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
Middle East News
Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension
Truce between Israel and Hamas in its final day: Talks underway for extension
Middle East News
Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war
Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war
Middle East News
Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days
Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days
