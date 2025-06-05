Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
05-06-2025 | 15:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel strikes Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

The Israeli army struck Beirut's southern suburbs on Thursday after issuing evacuation warnings for several buildings in Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj el Brajneh.

Residents were urged to leave immediately due to the proximity to alleged "Hezbollah facilities."
 
So far, two Israeli airstrikes have targeted the area.
 
After the recent strikes, the Israeli army claimed that it is attacking Hezbollah air unit targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Beirut

LBCI Next
Israeli strike targets vehicle near a school in South Lebanon's Borj Qalaouiye
UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-01

Details emerge: Israel strikes building in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking second attack in days

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:11

President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-28

Beirut's southern suburbs targeted for the third time after ceasefire: Israel sends political messages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-27

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:13

Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Israeli drone conducts airstrike on Ain Qana, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:31

Residents flee Ain Qana following Israeli warning (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:22

PM Salam condemns Israeli attacks as 'deliberate targeting' of Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:42

UN rights chief voices legal concerns on US travel bans

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Israeli artillery targets outskirts of Wazzani, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:14

Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:16

Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:54

New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Random threat calls hit villages in South, Western Bekaa, and Beirut; army intelligence investigates

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More