Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

The Israeli army struck Beirut's southern suburbs on Thursday after issuing evacuation warnings for several buildings in Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj el Brajneh.



Residents were urged to leave immediately due to the proximity to alleged "Hezbollah facilities."

So far, two Israeli airstrikes have targeted the area.

After the recent strikes, the Israeli army claimed that it is attacking Hezbollah air unit targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs.