Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-11-29 | 11:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon

Samir Geagea, the Lebanese Forces Party leader, asserted that those impeding the presidential solution obstruct the quorum for engaging in presidential elections in Parliament, which he considers the axis of opposition.

After a meeting with the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, Geagea stated, "The evidence is documented inside Parliament."

He deemed it insane to leave the army's leadership under various influences, emphasizing that the simplest solution is to extend the term of the Army Commander for one year.

Geagea insisted that Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while "we want a president for Lebanon." He clarified that the issue is not with the Maronites, as "we have already agreed on Azour."

He affirmed that the goal is to protect South Lebanon, and it is incumbent on the government to request Hezbollah's withdrawal from the southern borders.

Lebanon News

Samir Geagea

Hezbollah

President

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon at the negotiation table: Partner or subject of talks?
Israeli army: Threat along the Lebanese border significantly decreased, but the situation remains volatile
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

Israeli President: If we drag Hezbollah into war, Lebanon will pay the price

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-03

Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-28

Samir Geagea discusses the presidential file with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-25

Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Hezbollah's role in thwarting Qatar's initiative

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Berri holds two meetings with Le Drian and Spanish ambassador to discuss the latest developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Le Drian meets Army Commander: Discussions on Lebanon's situation and southern developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Ain el-Tineh sources: Le Drian stresses importance of electing a President, no names proposed

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-17

Youmna Gemayel warns of the danger of the European Parliament's Decision and the resettlement of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-11-01

The last Beatles song: "Now and Then" to finally release on November 2nd

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-22

Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-14

We attacked Israeli surveillance and monitoring center in occupied Shebaa Farms: Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

LBCI sources: Israeli soldiers open fire close to Lebanese Army patrol

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Macron's message: Significance in timing and implications for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:51

Al Jazeera: Israeli vehicles open fire on areas northwest Gaza City

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:17

Two drafts in Le Drian's hand: Exploring presidential initiatives

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Lebanon at the negotiation table: Partner or subject of talks?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More