Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon

Samir Geagea, the Lebanese Forces Party leader, asserted that those impeding the presidential solution obstruct the quorum for engaging in presidential elections in Parliament, which he considers the axis of opposition.



After a meeting with the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, Geagea stated, "The evidence is documented inside Parliament."



He deemed it insane to leave the army's leadership under various influences, emphasizing that the simplest solution is to extend the term of the Army Commander for one year.



Geagea insisted that Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while "we want a president for Lebanon." He clarified that the issue is not with the Maronites, as "we have already agreed on Azour."



He affirmed that the goal is to protect South Lebanon, and it is incumbent on the government to request Hezbollah's withdrawal from the southern borders.