Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-12-06 | 04:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for &#39;existence&#39; before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon

MP Waddah Sadek believes that the decision for escalation in southern Lebanon is not in the hands of any party in Lebanon and that Iran is the decision-maker.

He expressed on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show his belief that Iran did not make the decision to enter the war in Gaza and has never been inclined to enter a war with Israel.

He explained that Iran had several opportunities in the past to enter the war, starting from the hospital massacre in Gaza to the shelling of families in southern Lebanon and the martyrdom of journalists, but it did not enter.

He viewed that Israel had not entered a battle for existence before the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, and it did not fear loss, which drove it to open the battle with Lebanon, supported by the American fleets.

Sadek considered that the victory achieved by the Al-Aqsa Flood is the restoration of the Palestinian cause to become the most critical issue globally.

He expressed his support for the Palestinian cause with reason and logic, but "Lebanon does not have the military capability for confrontation" and "there is no decision in the United Nations that can stop Israel if it decides to wage war on Lebanon."

He said, "Resolution 1701 is more binding on Lebanon than it is on Israel, in terms of the ceasefire, and what we need in Lebanon is a strong state to impose peace with Israel."

He revealed that the French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian has significant concerns about the expansion of the war in Lebanon and "expressed his astonishment at the rejection by some Lebanese of having an army commander at this critical stage."

Sadek wondered whether it is permissible to consider the party that implements the orders of Qatar, the United States, and other countries as an "agent" while not considering the party that executes the orders of Iran and Syria as such.

He pointed out that "our position on participating in the session of the Parliament is clear, as the Parliament is an elected body, but we must consider exceptional cases, and this is a subject of discussion on the opposition table, and we will study the possibility of attendance given the urgent issues that will be raised."

He said, "The 2024 budget is not based on a scientific study and is illegal, and those who do not pay taxes are protected from politicians, and the Ministry of Finance is the first and only thing responsible for stealing public money."

He emphasized that the existing economic "chaos" is deliberate and organized to inject money into the black market, allowing "mafias" to benefit and that the budget is part of it.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

MP Waddah Sadek

South

Lebanon

War

Israel

Army

Commander

Jean-Yves Le Drian

LBCI Next
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-30

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-30

Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Le Drian meets Army Commander: Discussions on Lebanon's situation and southern developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-25

UNIFIL: A UNIFIL patrol hit by Israeli army gunfire in Aitaroun, in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:43

Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:19

Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French diplomatic efforts: Seeking resolution for Lebanon's southern borders

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

From North to South: Israeli ground operation widens in Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

'Deep concern:' Qatar urges swift action to halt Israeli 'aggression' on Gaza after truce end

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29

Rebuilding after attacks: South Lebanon’s compensations dilemmas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-03

Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries

LBCI
World News
10:25

US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:43

Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:42

UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

One Lebanese Army soldier killed by an Israeli shelling targeting their position

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More