Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon

MP Waddah Sadek believes that the decision for escalation in southern Lebanon is not in the hands of any party in Lebanon and that Iran is the decision-maker.



He expressed on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show his belief that Iran did not make the decision to enter the war in Gaza and has never been inclined to enter a war with Israel.



He explained that Iran had several opportunities in the past to enter the war, starting from the hospital massacre in Gaza to the shelling of families in southern Lebanon and the martyrdom of journalists, but it did not enter.



He viewed that Israel had not entered a battle for existence before the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, and it did not fear loss, which drove it to open the battle with Lebanon, supported by the American fleets.



Sadek considered that the victory achieved by the Al-Aqsa Flood is the restoration of the Palestinian cause to become the most critical issue globally.



He expressed his support for the Palestinian cause with reason and logic, but "Lebanon does not have the military capability for confrontation" and "there is no decision in the United Nations that can stop Israel if it decides to wage war on Lebanon."



He said, "Resolution 1701 is more binding on Lebanon than it is on Israel, in terms of the ceasefire, and what we need in Lebanon is a strong state to impose peace with Israel."



He revealed that the French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian has significant concerns about the expansion of the war in Lebanon and "expressed his astonishment at the rejection by some Lebanese of having an army commander at this critical stage."



Sadek wondered whether it is permissible to consider the party that implements the orders of Qatar, the United States, and other countries as an "agent" while not considering the party that executes the orders of Iran and Syria as such.



He pointed out that "our position on participating in the session of the Parliament is clear, as the Parliament is an elected body, but we must consider exceptional cases, and this is a subject of discussion on the opposition table, and we will study the possibility of attendance given the urgent issues that will be raised."



He said, "The 2024 budget is not based on a scientific study and is illegal, and those who do not pay taxes are protected from politicians, and the Ministry of Finance is the first and only thing responsible for stealing public money."



He emphasized that the existing economic "chaos" is deliberate and organized to inject money into the black market, allowing "mafias" to benefit and that the budget is part of it.