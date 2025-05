Lebanon's Ministry of Interior and Municipalities has released a comparison of voter turnout in Mount Lebanon's municipal and mukhtar elections between 2016 and 2025, highlighting shifts in participation across the region, based on data collected as of 3 p.m. Sunday.



The overall turnout across Mount Lebanon stood at 31.16% by mid-afternoon, down from 38.70% at the same time in 2016.



Most districts recorded a drop in participation, with Aley showing one of the steepest declines—from 38% in 2016 to 29.39% in 2025. In Chouf, turnout fell from 37% to 31.11%, while Keserwan dropped from 46% to 42.46%. Jbeil also saw a slight decline, from 43% to 41.17%.



Baabda's turnout increased slightly from 23% to 26.66%, while Matn saw a decline from 35.20% in 2016 to 26.89% in 2025.



The figures reflect midday engagement and could shift as polls remain open into the evening. Election observers continue to monitor turnout trends and voter behavior across the region.



The Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections (LADE) reported violations of electoral rules during the first phase of municipal and mukhtar elections in Mount Lebanon, according to its preliminary monitoring report released Sunday.



The organization cited multiple breaches of ballot secrecy inside polling stations, as well as violations of the electoral silence period.

