Trump insists Iran 'wants to meet' for talks

World News
27-06-2025 | 12:21
Trump insists Iran 'wants to meet' for talks
Trump insists Iran 'wants to meet' for talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran wants to return to negotiations on its nuclear program, a week after its main uranium enrichment facility and other sites were hit with U.S. air strikes.

"So Iran wants to meet. As you know, their sites were obliterated, their very evil nuclear sites," the Republican leader told reporters at the White House without elaborating.

Iran's top diplomat said Wednesday that there was "no plan" for new negotiations.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

