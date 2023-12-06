Foreign Minister files complaint to UNSC on Israeli violations

Lebanon News
2023-12-06 | 09:19
Foreign Minister files complaint to UNSC on Israeli violations
3min
Foreign Minister files complaint to UNSC on Israeli violations

Lebanon's Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister in the caretaker government, Abdallah Bou Habib, announced that he has instructed "the Lebanese mission to the United Nations to submit a new complaint to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in response to the targeting of the Lebanese army, resulting in the death of a martyr and the injury of military personnel."

This complaint is also in response to the messages of the Israeli representative to the United Nations. 

The complaint stated that "Israel targeted a Lebanese army center in the Odaisseh area on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a soldier and the injury of three others who were subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment."

In addition, the complaint emphasized that "Lebanon deeply believes in the importance of adherence to international law and the respect for resolutions issued by the Security Council, while Israel persists in violating Lebanon's sovereignty and attacking it by land, sea, and air, refusing to implement international decisions, especially Resolution 425.”

"Regarding Resolution 1701 issued by the UNSC in 2006, Israel has not fully complied with its content. While the ultimate goal of the resolution is a permanent ceasefire, which Israel deliberately undermines, it continues to daily violate its provisions by assaulting Lebanon's sovereignty by land, sea, and air, consolidating its occupation by annexing Lebanese territories," the complaint added.

Moreover, Minister Bou Habib mentioned in the complaint that "Israeli airstrikes have resulted in casualties and injuries to a large number of civilians, journalists, paramedics, and children, leading to the displacement of more than thirty thousand Lebanese citizens from their homes.”

“The use of internationally prohibited white phosphorus shells by the Israeli army has also caused significant environmental and material damage to civilian areas, in addition to Israel threatening the safety of civil aviation by using Lebanese airspace to attack the sovereignty of a neighboring state," he continued.

Furthermore, Minister Bou Habib emphasized in the complaint that "Lebanon reaffirms its commitment to the full implementation of Resolution 1701 and demands Israel's full compliance with it, which has not been achieved to date.”

He also said: “Lebanon is committed to de-escalation and restoring calm along the Blue Line, condemning the targeting of UNIFIL headquarters and personnel."

He pointed out that "the repeated threats of Israeli officials to launch a preemptive war on Lebanon and return it to the Stone Age, in addition to Israel's continuous violation of Resolution 1701 and Lebanese sovereignty, and its refusal since 1948 to implement relevant United Nations resolutions, are all factors that constitute provocations that fuel the conflict and undermine efforts to achieve security and stability."

