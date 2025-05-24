News
Voter turnout in South Lebanon exceeds 36% by 6 p.m. in municipal elections
Lebanon News
24-05-2025 | 11:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Voter turnout in South Lebanon exceeds 36% by 6 p.m. in municipal elections
Voter turnout in Lebanon's municipal and mukhtar elections reached 36.42% in the South Governorate and 31.41% in the Nabatieh Governorate as of 6 p.m., according to figures released by the Interior and Municipalities Ministry.
The breakdown by district was as follows:
Hasbaya recorded a turnout of 32.44%, Jezzine led with 39.53%, Marjayoun saw 28.59%, Bint Jbeil 25.31%, Nabatieh 38.26%, Tyre 33.79%, and Saida 38.10%.
