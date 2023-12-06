Jumblatt Meets Hezbollah Delegation in Clemenceau

Former head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt received on Wednesday Hussein Khaleel, the political aide to Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and the head of the party's Liaison and Coordination Unit, Wafiq Safa, in Clemenceau.

The meeting took place in the presence of the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, MP Taymour Jumblatt, MP Wael Abou Faour, former minister Ghazi Aridi, and the General Secretary of the Progressive Socialist Party, Zafar Nasser.

During the meeting, various developments and general situations were discussed.