Jumblatt Meets Hezbollah Delegation in Clemenceau

Lebanon News
2023-12-06 | 13:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Jumblatt Meets Hezbollah Delegation in Clemenceau
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Jumblatt Meets Hezbollah Delegation in Clemenceau

Former head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt received on Wednesday Hussein Khaleel, the political aide to Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and the head of the party's Liaison and Coordination Unit, Wafiq Safa, in Clemenceau. 
 
The meeting took place in the presence of the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, MP Taymour Jumblatt, MP Wael Abou Faour, former minister Ghazi Aridi, and the General Secretary of the Progressive Socialist Party, Zafar Nasser.
 
During the meeting, various developments and general situations were discussed.
 

Lebanon News

PSP

Hezbollah

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure
French diplomatic efforts: Seeking resolution for Lebanon's southern borders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-04

Israeli Army: We bombed a Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30

French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-30

Gemayel urges Hezbollah to prioritize Lebanon's interests over candidate disputes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Michel Moawad’s dinner diplomacy: Addressing internal issues and regional challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-30

Apple will announce the iPhone 15 on September 12

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Israeli Army spokesperson confirms death of Deputy Commander in tensions on Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

Ambassador Dorothy Shea’s Remarks on the 247th Anniversary of the US Independence

LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

Putin hails Saudi ties as he meets crown prince

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:43

Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar

LBCI
Middle East News
06:07

Drone attack hit base housing US forces in Iraq

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:19

Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More