France’s Colonna to visit Lebanon on Monday

Lebanon News
2023-12-16 | 08:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France’s Colonna to visit Lebanon on Monday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
France’s Colonna to visit Lebanon on Monday

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has clarified that, following a technical issue with the plane of the French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, which led to the postponement of her visit, she will head to Israel and occupied Palestine on Sunday and to Lebanon on Monday.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

France

LBCI Next
Lebanese army in the spotlight: Balancing act amidst political and security challenges
Parliament approves law for term extension of Army Commander, ISF Director General
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

France and Saudi Arabia join efforts for Lebanon’s stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-14

France calls on Lebanon, Hezbollah to 'remain out of the conflict'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Sadek to LBCI: The Parliament proved that it is capable of preserving Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

French Foreign Minister's visit delayed for technical reasons, LBCI source confirms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Wael Abou Faour to LBCI: Without Berri's 'wise' management, 'we would not have achieved what has been reached'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Sadek to LBCI: The Parliament proved that it is capable of preserving Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:14

Gaza Health Ministry: 12 children 'confined' in incubators at Kamal Adwan Hospital without water, food

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Three people killed by forest fires in Greece amid continuing heatwaves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Sadek to LBCI: The Parliament proved that it is capable of preserving Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:14

Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Lebanese army in the spotlight: Balancing act amidst political and security challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:12

Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:16

Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'

LBCI
Middle East News
02:14

Gaza Health Ministry: 12 children 'confined' in incubators at Kamal Adwan Hospital without water, food

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More