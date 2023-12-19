Mikati: To expedite the election of a President

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed his attendance at the sessions of the Parliament, which "confirmed the legislative stability governing the rationality of the parliament's role."



In a statement during a Cabinet session, he explained that legislative stability has a positive impact on the overall situation in the country, including security stability, such as issues related to the army and security forces, in addition to legislation that is relevant to people's affairs and the smooth functioning of the state.



He called for expediting the election of a president and completing the formation of constitutional institutions.



In addition, Mikati emphasized the need for Parliament to continue its legislative work and for the government to carry on with its duties.



Mikati stated, "We insist on granting fair rights that consider the reality of the treasury and public finances, especially in the matter of the rights of employees and the military, as the file is being pursued towards a fair solution for everyone."