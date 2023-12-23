Mikati: The consequences of road closure due to the strong storm will be the focus of administrative and judicial prosecution

On Saturday, the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed that the consequences of the roads closed due to the strong storm, especially in the Karantina area and the Beirut River, will be the focus of administrative and judicial prosecution to determine responsibilities and hold those who neglected their duties accountable.



During an inspection tour of these roads, Mikati extended his appreciation to the Civil Defense and the Beirut Fire Department for their efforts in rescuing citizens trapped by floods, reopening roads, and conducting emergency rescue operations.