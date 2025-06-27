News
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, urges international action
Lebanon News
27-06-2025 | 06:52
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, urges international action
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli escalation targeting the areas of Nabatieh and Iqlim al-Tuffah, as well as civilians in those regions, denouncing Israel's continued violations of Lebanese sovereignty and the November ceasefire agreement.
He noted that “Israel continues to blatantly disregard regional and international calls to halt violence and escalation in the region,” stressing that such actions require a firm international response to put an end to these attacks, which undermine efforts to stabilize Lebanon and other countries in the region.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Israel
Strikes
South Lebanon
