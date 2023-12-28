Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended

Lebanon News
2023-12-28 | 06:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended

A mechanical malfunction in the Jounieh cable car system (Teleferique) resulted in the collision of two cabins, leading to the suspension of both ascending and descending trips.

Civil defense teams are working to evacuate passengers close to the ground using cranes. 

They have successfully evacuated two citizens, while others remain stranded inside the cabins at various intervention points, awaiting rescue.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Jounieh

Cable Car

Cabins

Rescue

Civil Defense

LBCI Next
Israeli army says intercepts drone from Lebanon
UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Ongoing rescue efforts by Civil Defense following Mansourieh building collapse: Here are the updates

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Ongoing Israeli artillery shelling strikes multiple towns in south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:12

Israeli army says intercepts drone from Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Sheikh Naim Qassem: The ongoing resistance efforts are a deterrent against the New Middle East project

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Ongoing Israeli artillery shelling strikes multiple towns in south Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-13

Historic agreement calls for 'transitioning away from fossil fuels'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Senior PLO official condemns Netanyahu's equating of Oslo Accords to October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-10

Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More