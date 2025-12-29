Traumatized civilians left in Sudan's El-Fasher after its capture by paramilitary forces are living without water or sanitation in a city haunted by famine, U.N. aid coordinator Denise Brown told AFP on Monday.



"These people are living in very precarious situations," warned Brown, a Canadian diplomat and the United Nations' humanitarian coordinator in Sudan.



"Some of them in abandoned buildings. Some of them... in very rudimentary conditions, plastic sheeting, no sanitation, no water. So these are very undignified, unsafe conditions for people."





AFP