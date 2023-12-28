Ongoing Israeli artillery shelling strikes multiple towns in south Lebanon

In a series of relentless attacks, Israeli artillery has been targeting the outskirts of several towns in south Lebanon on Thursday, causing heightened tensions in the region.



The affected areas include Khiyam, Rashaya Al-Fakhar, Al-Fardis, Kfarchouba hills, the outskirts of Yater, Al-Jebbayn, Chihine, and Majdal Zoun.