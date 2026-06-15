Russia denies targeting Kyiv cathedral, says hit by US-made air-defense Patriot missile

Russia on Monday denied targeting a landmark cathedral in Kyiv in an overnight barrage on the Ukrainian capital, saying the UNESCO-protected site was hit with a U.S.-made air-defense Patriot missile instead.



"According to confirmed reports, the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra complex was hit by a missile from an American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. One of the reasons for the system's malfunction could have been that Western countries supplied the Kyiv regime with expired missiles," Russia's defense ministry said in a statement.









AFP