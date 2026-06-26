Rubio hails ‘major milestone’ as US, Israel and Lebanon sign framework deal, with $100m aid and LAF funding boost

The United States, Israel, and Lebanon signed the Trilateral Framework on Friday, which U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as “another major milestone in President Trump’s effort to bring lasting peace and stability to the region.”



In the official statement, Rubio said Israel and Lebanon are “the inheritors of ancient civilizations that date back to the time of the Bible,” noting that both countries “produce some of the world's most entrepreneurial people and share some of the most beautiful coastlines on Earth.”



He added that, for decades, both states have been “dragged into war by terrorist militias and proxies that have undermined Lebanon's sovereignty, launched senseless attacks on Israel, and exported chaos across the entire Middle East.”



The statement said the agreement establishes “a clear and structured process to restore Lebanon's sovereignty, disarm Hizballah and dismantle its terrorist infrastructure, and enable Israel to return to its borders once that threat to its citizens is removed.”



It also announced the creation of a “trilateral Military Coordination Group for Lebanon (MCG4L), facilitated by the United States,” to oversee implementation of the framework.



Rubio said, “For Lebanon, this Framework provides a genuine pathway out of a long crisis. For Israel, it creates a verifiable path to removing the persistent threat on its northern border.”



The United States said it will remain engaged in implementation, committing “an immediate $100 million in humanitarian assistance in coordination with the U.N.” and reaffirming support for strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces.



It added that “the Department of War is prepared to reimburse the LAF with more than $30 million under existing authorities and appropriations to support the President's vision for an enduring peace in Lebanon.”



The statement concluded that Washington will work closely with regional partners to implement the agreement and “deliver a brighter, more secure future for Israel, Lebanon, and the whole Middle East.”