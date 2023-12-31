News
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for democratic elections, condemns Israel's 'arrogant' war in Sunday Mass
Lebanon News
2023-12-31 | 04:57
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for democratic elections, condemns Israel's 'arrogant' war in Sunday Mass
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi presided over Sunday Mass, where he condemned Israel's "arrogant" and "boastful" war, targeting Gaza's people, including children, women, and the elderly, in their homes, hospitals, mosques, and churches.
He expressed deep concern about the high number of casualties, exceeding 22,000, with thousands still missing under the rubble.
He directed significant condemnation toward the silent international community, accusing them of either fear, shame, or support for the ongoing systematic massacre and the silence regarding the killing of innocent civilians.
Patriarch al-Rahi rejected the extension of the war to southern Lebanon, calling for its immediate cessation to protect the Lebanese people, their homes, and livelihoods, as they have not yet recovered from the disastrous consequences of the Lebanese Civil War.
He demanded the removal of any missile platforms planted between houses in southern towns, emphasizing respect for UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in its entirety.
The Patriarch expressed regret for the three confrontations against international forces in the towns of Rmadiyeh, Taybeh, and Kfarkela, which aimed to restrict their movement.
Furthermore, Patriarch al-Rahi denounced the inflammatory and unethical campaign against Archbishop Moussa al-Hajj, the Archbishop of Haifa and the Holy Land.
He emphasized that the Archbishop was not involved in visiting the Israeli president due to other engagements in the diocese. The Patriarch criticized the false allegations published in the media and called for legal action against those spreading baseless accusations.
In conclusion, Patriarch al-Rahi emphasized the natural role of the family in nurturing a love for the homeland. He rejected those who disrupted the constitutional order and obstructed the election of a Lebanese president, hindering the normal functioning of constitutional institutions.
The Patriarch called for democratic elections and highlighted the excellent qualifications of Maronite candidates, urging the parliament to fulfill its duty and elect one of them. He called for unity to protect the family's educational role and preserve its dignity for the glory of God.
