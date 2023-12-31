Patriarch al-Rahi calls for democratic elections, condemns Israel's 'arrogant' war in Sunday Mass

Lebanon News
2023-12-31 | 04:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for democratic elections, condemns Israel&#39;s &#39;arrogant&#39; war in Sunday Mass
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for democratic elections, condemns Israel's 'arrogant' war in Sunday Mass

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi presided over Sunday Mass, where he condemned Israel's "arrogant" and "boastful" war, targeting Gaza's people, including children, women, and the elderly, in their homes, hospitals, mosques, and churches. 

He expressed deep concern about the high number of casualties, exceeding 22,000, with thousands still missing under the rubble.

He directed significant condemnation toward the silent international community, accusing them of either fear, shame, or support for the ongoing systematic massacre and the silence regarding the killing of innocent civilians.

Patriarch al-Rahi rejected the extension of the war to southern Lebanon, calling for its immediate cessation to protect the Lebanese people, their homes, and livelihoods, as they have not yet recovered from the disastrous consequences of the Lebanese Civil War.

He demanded the removal of any missile platforms planted between houses in southern towns, emphasizing respect for UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in its entirety. 

The Patriarch expressed regret for the three confrontations against international forces in the towns of Rmadiyeh, Taybeh, and Kfarkela, which aimed to restrict their movement.

Furthermore, Patriarch al-Rahi denounced the inflammatory and unethical campaign against Archbishop Moussa al-Hajj, the Archbishop of Haifa and the Holy Land. 

He emphasized that the Archbishop was not involved in visiting the Israeli president due to other engagements in the diocese. The Patriarch criticized the false allegations published in the media and called for legal action against those spreading baseless accusations.

In conclusion, Patriarch al-Rahi emphasized the natural role of the family in nurturing a love for the homeland. He rejected those who disrupted the constitutional order and obstructed the election of a Lebanese president, hindering the normal functioning of constitutional institutions. 

The Patriarch called for democratic elections and highlighted the excellent qualifications of Maronite candidates, urging the parliament to fulfill its duty and elect one of them. He called for unity to protect the family's educational role and preserve its dignity for the glory of God.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Maronite Patriarch

Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi

Sunday Mass

Israel

War

Gaza

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's 'Professions Unit' hosts Hamas delegation, emphasizes solidarity in resistance
Aerial activity: Israeli military aircraft's flights over Naqoura and the western sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-29

Ehud Barak: Israeli army's successes in Gaza, yet war goals remain unfulfilled

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

Hezbollah's 'Professions Unit' hosts Hamas delegation, emphasizes solidarity in resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Aerial activity: Israeli military aircraft's flights over Naqoura and the western sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-30

Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority: Vehicle registration schedule revealed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-30

Samir Geagea: Unilateral decision at southern borders not benefiting Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:15

US army reports the death of Houthi boats' crews after attacking ship in the Red Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

LBCI
Middle East News
03:19

The war is still raging in the Gaza Strip on the eve of the new year

LBCI
World News
08:44

Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Aerial activity: Israeli military aircraft's flights over Naqoura and the western sector

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Palestinian death toll in Gaza war rises to 21,822

LBCI
Middle East News
03:19

The war is still raging in the Gaza Strip on the eve of the new year

LBCI
Middle East News
06:06

Netanyahu defends the 'ethics' of the Gaza war, rejecting charges of 'genocide'

LBCI
World News
08:44

Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for democratic elections, condemns Israel's 'arrogant' war in Sunday Mass

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Syrian Ministry of Defense: Israel launched an airstrike on Aleppo

LBCI
World News
05:15

US army reports the death of Houthi boats' crews after attacking ship in the Red Sea

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More