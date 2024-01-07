News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
Lebanon News
2024-01-07 | 07:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
A series of rockets were launched on Sunday from the eastern sector towards the occupied territories, marking a concerning escalation at the Lebanon-Israel border.
In response to the attack, the Israeli army swiftly retaliated, targeting Wadi al-Jamil, situated between the towns of Houla and Mays al-Jabal.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Border
Rockets
Houla
Mays Al-Jabal
Next
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-06
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
Press Highlights
2024-01-06
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Israeli soldier dies from wounds incurred at Lebanon border
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Israeli soldier dies from wounds incurred at Lebanon border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:34
LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation
Lebanon News
12:34
LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Widespread displacement: Escalation in southern confrontations intensifies
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Widespread displacement: Escalation in southern confrontations intensifies
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Calculated attacks: Details about Hezbollah and Israel's strikes
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Calculated attacks: Details about Hezbollah and Israel's strikes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
British utilization of infrastructure on the Lebanese-Syrian borders
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
British utilization of infrastructure on the Lebanese-Syrian borders
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
Bab el Mandeb Strait: Implications of Houthi attacks on ships
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
Bab el Mandeb Strait: Implications of Houthi attacks on ships
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:52
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
Lebanon News
10:52
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
2
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
3
Lebanon News
07:14
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
Lebanon News
07:14
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
4
Press Highlights
01:55
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
01:55
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
5
Lebanon News
12:34
LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation
Lebanon News
12:34
LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation
6
Lebanon News
11:25
MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline
Lebanon News
11:25
MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline
7
Press Highlights
01:20
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
Press Highlights
01:20
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More