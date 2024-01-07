Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows

Lebanon News
2024-01-07 | 07:14
High views
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
0min
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows

A series of rockets were launched on Sunday from the eastern sector towards the occupied territories, marking a concerning escalation at the Lebanon-Israel border.

In response to the attack, the Israeli army swiftly retaliated, targeting Wadi al-Jamil, situated between the towns of Houla and Mays al-Jabal.

